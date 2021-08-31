Plans revealed for new Costa, Aldi and gym opposite Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium

The planning and highways committee is set to make a decision on the proposed development, which also includes units for Selco Builders Warehouse, Travis Perkins Builders Merchants and Formula One Autocentre, in a meeting next week.

Permission for a similar mixed-use development at the 4.9 hectare site between Herries Road, Penistone Road and Herries Road South was granted in a meeting last year but a number of details have since changed.

These include a reduction in the number of units from 14 to nine and in overall development floorspace, replacement of two retail sites with a gym and a commercial unit and various changes to layout and design.

The site.

There were 14 letters of representation in total, 13 of which were objections from local residents and campaign groups.

Cycle Sheffield, the Upper Don Trail Trust and councillor Christine Gilligan Kubo, on behalf of Sheffield Green Party, all said the developer should do more to facilitate sustainable active travel and improve cycling routes in the area.

Concerns were also raised about displaced matchday parking and the impact on football food vendors.

The one supporter who wrote a letter of representation said the site is currently used by dog walkers, was in very poor condition and that this development would provide much needed investment and create jobs.

In a report on the proposals, a council officer said there were improvements to the new junction as part of the revised scheme which will increase pedestrian and cycling priority.

They said: “The proposal would not significantly harm the living conditions of nearby residents subject to the imposition of appropriate conditions.

“The revised layout, scale and massing of the proposed buildings and the contemporary design approach is acceptable.

“The revised scheme will make a positive contribution to the appearance of the locality and the visual amenities of the locality.