Plans revealed for new ‘cinematic piano bar’ on popular Sheffield road

Christopher Alan Shenton is planning to set up the Glass Frog, which on its website is described as a “beautiful cinematic piano bar” and a “quirky independent hidey hole”, on 363, Abbeydale Road.

In his application, it states he is an experienced business operator having run a licensed premises next to this spot without any issues.

Proposed hours for the bar are 11am to 11.30pm, Sunday to Wednesday, 11am to 1.30am on Thursday and 11am to 3.30am Friday and Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abbeydale Road.

There were four objections to the application, two from local residents and two from local councillors.

Dr Rizwana Lala, a local resident, said: “This is a densely residential, diverse area with lots of families with young children which is evident by the primary school and two nurseries in close proximity to the Glass Frog. The noise pollution is already pretty bad in the area and I often struggle with my small child waking up in the night because of it. A late night/ early morning alcohol licence will disproportionately impact people with young families, vulnerable people living alone and the many key workers in the area who work shifts.”

Councillor Alison Teal, representative for Nether Edge and Sharrow and cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said: “The councillors in (our ward) have received a number of emails from residents concerned about the licensing application for Glass Frog which is asking for very late opening hours.”