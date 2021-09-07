Plans revealed for new children’s home in Sheffield neighbourhood

The Haslam Foundation wants to convert an existing house on Norwood Drive into a home for up to three young people with up to three full time carers.

It would provide emergency and longer term accommodation for youngsters aged 10 to 17 who have been assessed as being in need of a residential placement from six months to a couple of years.

Barber Design says in the application: “The property is ideally situated to offer much needed care for children who have suffered, or are suffering, from a turbulent upbringing.

This property on Norwood Drive could be converted into a children's home

“This family home will provide the safety and security needed for the specialist care the children require.

“The close proximity of Sheaf Training Centre, which is next to the home at the head of Norwood Drive, provides various training and academic assistance to young persons with special needs and sits harmoniously with the proposed new use for the property.”

The five bedroomed home would include two staff bedrooms with carers on a 24 or 48 hour rota basis. Other staff would work from 8am to 11pm seven days a week.

The application adds: “It’s important to iterate that the proposal is to provide a caring family environment for the children by giving them a supportive home life along with professional 24 hour care.

“There will be opportunities for visits from relatives and relevant professionals but these visitors will not stay at the property overnight.

“The coming and goings associated with the staffing will not be any different than that of a typical household.

“The home will specialise in providing the best possible care for the children who may have complex needs that have developed from emotional and/or behavioural difficulties in their lives.

“It’s imperative for the children to be able to develop independence skills to help them progress in their lives. The supportive and encouraging environment is aimed at showing them they can have sight of a positive future.”