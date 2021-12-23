Plans revealed for new children’s home in Rotherham
Plans to convert a three-bedroom semi-detached property in Rotherham into a small scale children’s home have been lodged with RMBC.
If approved, the property, on Clifton Lane, would house four youngsters and 24-hour staff, with one dedicated staff bedroom planned.
It is hoped that the home will help to tackle “high demand” for residential care accommodation for youngsters, by providing long term placements.
Planning documents drawn up on behalf of applicant Madiba Homes state that an additional room and office would be transformed into extra bedrooms.
Priority will be given to youngsters from Rotherham, and documents state the property “would operate in a similar manner to that of a family dwellinghouse in use in terms of general daily comings and goings”.
“In the unlikely event of any noise complaints being received, Madiba take these very seriously and will respond in a timely fashion in line with their policy.
“However, the use of the property is highly unlikely to result in noise issues above and beyond the operation as a traditional family dwelling,” state the documents.
“Typically, the main functioning hours of the home would be the same as a family residence from 7.00am – 8.00pm with staff each working an eight-hour shift with three shifts over a 24- hour period.”
You can comment on the plans until January 5 here