Plans revealed for huge new 'employment space' at Advanced Manufacturing Park near Sheffield

The final parcel of land with no planning permission at the AMP may become home to seven new units of varying sizes, for “flexible high quality business, manufacturing and office floorspace.”

Rotherham Council received 19 objections from nearby residents, on the grounds of increased traffic and pollution, the proximity to residents homes, loss of woodland, and house prices falling due to the development.

Waverley Community Council also submitted an objection due to the loss of privacy for the houses opposite the site

The AMP.