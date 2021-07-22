Plans revealed for huge new 'employment space' at Advanced Manufacturing Park near Sheffield
Outline permission for 22,000 sqm of employment space at the Advanced Manufacturing Park at Catcliffe has been granted by Rotherham Council’s planning board this morning (July 22).
The final parcel of land with no planning permission at the AMP may become home to seven new units of varying sizes, for “flexible high quality business, manufacturing and office floorspace.”
Rotherham Council received 19 objections from nearby residents, on the grounds of increased traffic and pollution, the proximity to residents homes, loss of woodland, and house prices falling due to the development.
Waverley Community Council also submitted an objection due to the loss of privacy for the houses opposite the site
Planning documents state that “the exact layout of the development has not been finalised and as the proposed development will come forward on a phased basis, which will be occupier led, the exact drainage and flood risk details are not certain at this stage.”