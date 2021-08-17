Plans revealed for four 5G masts up to 20m high in part of South Yorkshire

In the last month, plans have been lodged with the council’s planning department to erect 18 to 20M high poles at Low Valley, Goldthorpe, Jump and Cudworth.

The first of the plans, submitted on July 26, propose to build a mast on land at Sunningdale Drive and Pontefract Road, Cudworth.

Applicants CK Hutchison, state that they are “in the process of supporting the UK Government’s Digital connectivity objective and providing a critical role in building the UK’s fastest mobile network to provide improved coverage and capacity.”

Barnsley Council.

Several sites were considered before the applicant decided on the site, including Queen’s Road, Albert Street and Princess Street.

However, they were discounted for being overlooked by residential properties, and pavements being too narrow.

Plans for a mast at Roebuck Hill Street Works at Jump, were submitted on July 28, and will “assimilate well into the immediate street scene and not be detrimental,” according to planning documents.

“The proposed site option is considered the best available compromise between extending 5G service across the target ‘coverage hole’,” add the plans.