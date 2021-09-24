Plans revealed for 7 mobile phone masts across Sheffield - is one coming to your neighbourhood?

Phone companies say they need to install more masts so we can all access 5G technology but the locations can be controversial.

Hutchinson UK is currently appealing after its plans to put a 15m high monopole and cabinets on Jessop Street were refused.

Officers said the mast would block the path for both cycles and pedestrians and it would also be out of keeping in the city centre conservation area.

Here’s a list of other proposed masts – planning officers are yet to make a decision on:

A new 12.5m high column and three antennas could be erected at Farm Road, off Queens Road.

There are plans to remove a 14.7m high monopole and cabinets and replace it with a 18m mast on land next to the social club on Jordanthorpe Parkway.

An existing mast at Stubbin Lane and Barnsley Road junction could be upgraded from an existing 15m pole to a 20m pole supporting six antennas and two transmission dishes.

A new 15m 5G pole with three equipment cabinets is proposed for land near the junction of Herries Drive and Longley Lane.

Land opposite 351 Shirecliffe Road could get a new 15m 5G monopole with three equipment cabinets.

There’s plans for a 17m phase 8 pole with associated equipment on land opposite the junction with Bracken Moor Lane and Broomfield Lane.

A new 20m monopole with cabinets could be erected on land adjacent to Fulwood Bowling and Tennis Club on Chorley Road.

