Plans revealed for 22 new homes at Kexborough Hall Farm

If approved, modern barns at Kexborough Hall Farm and Town Farm, which sit either side of Cawthorne Lane, would be demolished to make way for 14 new homes.

The Grade II Listed long barn and curtilage buildings on Kexborough HallFam will be converted into homes, along with the traditional barn located on the eastern boundary of Town Farm.

According to a report by planning officers at Barnsley Council, the listed barn will become two dwellings with an additional one in the barn attached to the east. The long barn is to be converted into three dwellings.

Kexborough Hall Farm.

Residents have objected to the plans, on the grounds of poor visibility, narrow roads, and traffic speed along Churchfield Lane, issues with the existing drains, and extra traffic on Cawthorne Lane.

However, officers state in the report that: ” the proposed development will provide 22 new houses which will have a limited impact on the existing traffic in the area.

“As this is an existing access to the farm it is not possible to secure further improvements to the road such as widening it.”

The plans have been recommended for approval at Barnsley Council’s next meeting of the planning board on September 14.

The report adds: “The proposed redevelopment of these farmsteads will provide additional housing whilst also ensuring the restoration and long-term maintenance of the listed buildings at Kexbrough Hall Farm.