Plans revealed for 137 homes in Barnsley

The 12 and a half acre site, which is allocated for housing in the local plan, is currently mostly used as allotments, and is partially scrub and open field.

Although the site can only be accesses by pedestrians now, the developer has proposed an access off East Street.

A design and access statement says that the development will “complement and improve” existing homes in Goldthorpe, with an “eclectic mix” of “modern development” and “traditional terraced rows”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site.

If approved, it will be made up of two to four bedroomed semi and detached homes, each with two off road parking spaces.

“The housing mix consists of 12 two bed dwellings, 89 three bed dwellings, and 27 four bed dwellings, with a varying number of styles of each type to create a visually interesting street scape,” adds the design and access statement.

Ten percent of the homes will be affordable homes for shared ownership or rent.