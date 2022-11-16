According to planning documents, Rendezvous Café and Bar on Station Road will be re-branded into “a modern and inclusive Tap Room,” which will “provide a central hub that is very much missing from the heart of the village”.

Applicants state that the property was previously a café and bar selling both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and the new premise will not sell food.

The upstairs of the property will provide customer seating, the existing counter will be transformed into a bar, and the downstairs rooms will be remodelled into an open plan space.

If approved, the tap room will provide “an eclectic array of beverages”, and offer soft and hot drinks during the day, “helping to create a sense of community and belonging in the area”.

The applicants state in the documents that they have secured deals with Madri, Somersby, Beavertown and Coca-Cola.

Deliveries will take place between 9am and 11am in a designated off-road area, so as not to disrupt traffic.

Proposed opening hours from 11am, with last orders at 11.30pm.

“We plan to have music playing in the background only, which will be inaudible from the outside of the building as we are aiming for a calm, enjoyable atmosphere where customers can engage in conversation and appreciate a relaxed environment,” adds the application.

“We will implement a love thy neighbour policy and signage present asking customers to be respectful when leaving.”