Plans lodged for £50 million Next warehouse extension that could create 150 new jobs
Plans to extend Next’s warehouse at Brookfield’s Park in Manvers have been lodged with Rotherham Council.
If approved, the 200,000 sq ft extension would house a new warehouse, lorry yard, car parking and landscaping, and mark a £50 million investment.
It would also create up to 150 full-time jobs, in addition to the 450 people already employed at the site.
Planning documents state that the warehouse’s external appearance has been tailored to suit the existing surroundings, and add a “modern andcontemporary feel to the building”.
Planning documents add that the extensions is required to “keep up with the speed of online growth
“Leading up to the pandemic, Next already had a significant online presence, with online sales accounting for more than half of the Group’s turnover.
“The next big challenge is to keep up with the speed of online growth, the increasing breadth of their offer and the delivery of new business ideas.
“To this end, Next have accelerated capital investment in both warehousing and systems and expect to make good progress on both fronts in the year ahead.