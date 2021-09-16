Plans lodged for £50 million Next warehouse extension that could create 150 new jobs

If approved, the 200,000 sq ft extension would house a new warehouse, lorry yard, car parking and landscaping, and mark a £50 million investment.

It would also create up to 150 full-time jobs, in addition to the 450 people already employed at the site.

Planning documents state that the warehouse’s external appearance has been tailored to suit the existing surroundings, and add a “modern andcontemporary feel to the building”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warehouse.

Planning documents add that the extensions is required to “keep up with the speed of online growth

“Leading up to the pandemic, Next already had a significant online presence, with online sales accounting for more than half of the Group’s turnover.

“The next big challenge is to keep up with the speed of online growth, the increasing breadth of their offer and the delivery of new business ideas.