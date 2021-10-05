Plans lodged for almost 300 homes in Rotherham

The 23 acre site, off Doncaster Road and Far Field Lane, will be developed by Barratt and David Wilson Homes if permission is granted.

According to planning documents, a “greenspace hub” will be at the centre of the development, for residents to “walk, sit and socialise within an attractivelandscape.”

Rotherham Council requires 25 per cent of the homes to be brought forward as affordable housing, equal to 74 houses.

The site.

The developers would also be required to pay £748,737 towards education, £500 per home to sustainable travel measures, and £2500 per street tree to be maintained by the council.

The development will also include a children’s play area and space for 689 cars.

Documents state that Barratt Homes have “undertaken comprehensive public consultation” with councillors and residents.