Plans have been lodged to build 95 new homes in Goldthorpe by Sheffield based housebuilder Honey.

If approved, the two to four bed properties will be built on a former agricultural field north of Barnburgh Lane, with 10 per cent affordable housing.

Vehicular access will be taken from Barnburgh Lane via a new junction.

Planning documents state “the site access has been designed and the capacity of the junction tested and it is found to not have any ‘severe cumulative impacts at Barnburgh Lane/High Street junction”.

“The proposed development includes a range of different green spaces with tree planting that will offer opportunities for informal leisure and recreation.”

If given the green light by Barnsley Council, Honey hope to begin works in June, with the first residents to move into the development, named Iris, in the first quarter of 2024.

A four-bedroom showhome will be built on the development and prices will start from £170,000 for a two-bedroom mid-terrace property.

Mark Mitchell, Honey chief executive, said: “It’s a great feeling to have submitted plans for our first development in Yorkshire. We have started the year at pace with two planning applications and have more in the pipeline.

“All the homes at Iris will benefit from our proprietary combination of style, substance and sustainability. All our housetypes have been painstakingly designed to provide buyers with high quality, high specification properties that suit today’s lifestyles.