The colliery was mined for more than 100 years until Hargeaves announced that the colliery, which employed 540 staff, was to close due to geological problems in 2012.

The 15.9Ha site compromises “significant areas of green space”, and parts are “unkempt and neglected”, according to planning documents.

Around 100 allotments will be provided to the north of the site, and a minimum of 25 per cent of properties will be allocated as affordable.

Hargreaves Land has lodged an outline planning application to build 200 homes on the site of the former Maltby Colliery.

The development will be made up of terraced, semi-detached and detached houses, with two to four bedrooms, and access will be taken from Tickhill Road.

The applicants would also retain woodland at the site, create wildlife corridors and set aside public open space.

According to documents submitted by the applicant, existing allotments “are vastly oversized and of a poor quality, with some areas being used for the storage of varus items, including waste; they cannot be classified as allotments in the usual sense of the word.

“As part of the proposed development it is proposed to provide approximately 100 allotment spaces (measuring 20m x 5m) to the north of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Doing so allows for the allotment provision to be rationalised in a suitable location for adequate future management.

“Whilst the overall area of the existing allotments will be reduced in spatial terms, it is considered that the proposal increases both the overall quantity and quality of allotments.”