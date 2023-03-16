Plans have been lodged to transform a Rotherham town centre building into a 13-bed Air B&B.

A pizza takeaway on the ground floor will be retained if the plans are approved for the property at 18 Wellgate.

Applicants state that the proposal will offer ‘appropriately sized bedroom spaces with en-suite facilities to each room’.

The accommodation will be set over the first and second floors,

Wellgate

The applicant’s planning documents state: “The accommodation will be afforded over two storeys with the existing ground floor pizza takeaway to be retained.

“Access to the development from the street is to remain via retained entrance corridor off Wellgate.

“The layout has been decided upon, in the main, to allow adequate sized bedrooms that fit within the existing fenestration and internal layout where possible and to enable all bedrooms access to an external window.”