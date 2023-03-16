News you can trust since 1887
Plans lodged for 13-bed Air B&B in Rotherham town centre

Plans have been lodged to transform a Rotherham town centre building into a 13-bed Air B&B.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:43 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 09:44 GMT

A pizza takeaway on the ground floor will be retained if the plans are approved for the property at 18 Wellgate.

Applicants state that the proposal will offer ‘appropriately sized bedroom spaces with en-suite facilities to each room’.

The accommodation will be set over the first and second floors,

Wellgate
The applicant’s planning documents state: “The accommodation will be afforded over two storeys with the existing ground floor pizza takeaway to be retained.

“Access to the development from the street is to remain via retained entrance corridor off Wellgate.

“The layout has been decided upon, in the main, to allow adequate sized bedrooms that fit within the existing fenestration and internal layout where possible and to enable all bedrooms access to an external window.”

Applicants add that the scheme is expected to create two full time jobs.

