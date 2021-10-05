Plans for tall 5G mobile phone mast 'taller than trees' and near homes in Sheffield rejected

Cornerstone, which provides coverage for Vodafone and Telefonica, wanted to erect a 17.5m high pole with six antennas and two equipment cabinets on a grass verge on Ecclesall Road South, near the junction with Brincliffe Edge Road.

But planning officers were unhappy as the site is within a busy built-up area and the mast would be towards the bottom of a rising hillside and next to a bus stop.

Officers refused the plans using delegated powers. They said: “The proposed mast is significantly taller than the limited surrounding street furniture, and around 5.5 metres taller than the surrounding street trees.

The site.

“It is located in a prominent position and would be viewed from some substantial distances.

“The monopole is inappropriate due to its height and siting. The importance attached by the Government to the provision of a high-quality telecommunications network is acknowledged, however in this instance it does not outweigh the negative implications.”

Cornerstone said the way people use phones and other technology has changed over the past 30 years and base stations must be located where the local demand exists.

It said: “5G uses higher frequency radio signals that have a shorter range and will require more base station sites than the existing networks.

“Wherever possible, existing installations will be used to accommodate the necessary infrastructure.

“In certain cases the upgrade of service will require a dual pole solution for sites which currently have a single pole design.

“Due to the technology required for 5G service, the antenna height in many cases must be greater than that for previous generation technology.

“It is very important to note that mobiles can only work with a network of base stations in place where people want to use their phones or other wireless devices. Without base stations, the technology we rely on simply won’t work.”