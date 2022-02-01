The council is considering a £2.1m plan to build new state-of-the-art facilities that would offer a range of unique opportunities and services for people with learning disabilities, autism or high support needs and their families.

As part of a consultation into the scheme, RMBC has asked service users, family and carers for views about a new building, what it should offer and where it should be located.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Learning Disability Transformation Programme will deliver high quality care and support that enables people with learning disabilities to be as healthy and independent as possible.

The existing complex needs day services offer for people with a learning disability and autism is currently provided from the Elliott Centre in Rotherham Town Centre and Maple Avenue in Maltby.

However, the council’s lease at the Elliott Centre is ‘high risk’, as the site is currently being redeveloped, which risks the centre ‘becoming a building site’.

Some buildings are also ‘derelict and subject to vandalism’.

The Maple Avenue building is an old children’s home that does not meet modern accessibility standards, as it has no lifts, narrow corridors, and ‘direct access issues’.

A 90-day consultation will run until April 3rd 2022.

Councillor David Roche, cabinet member for adult social care and public health said: “This is a significant milestone in our bid to deliver innovative, modern and transformative services for people with learning disabilities in the borough.

“Whilst day care facilities aren’t suitable for everyone, we have always maintained that we want to provide a high-quality service for those people with the most acute needs.

“That’s why we have already committed £2.1m in investment to make our ambitions for new day opportunity services a reality. Now we need to hear the views of service users and their families to make sure we get it right.

“The Learning Disability Transformation Programme will deliver high quality care and support that enables people with learning disabilities to be as healthy and independent as possible while also offering more personal choice in the support they receive.

“This new consultation is a major step forward in that journey and allows us to build something that is modern, flexible and features a wide range of services and facilities that will meet individual needs.”

Following the consultation, final proposals will be presented to the cabinet in September 2022.