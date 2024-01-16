Plans for £20m mega project to transform Stocksbridge town centre submitted

A new, three-storey building comprising a new community hub comprising a public library, community space, classrooms, cafe and office space could be erected in Stocksbridge town centre.

The development – named Stocksbridge 519 – would deliver a “striking landmark anchor building” on a regenerated Manchester Road, between Johnson Street and a former factory shop.

The plan is to demolish the existing buildings – Stocksbridge Library, The Bridge community shop, St. Luke’s Charity Shop and Best Solicitors – to erect a new, three-storey building comprising a new community hub comprising a public library, community space, classrooms, cafe and office space.

The building design has taken inspiration from the local industrial heritage architecture, as well as the more modern buildings of the neighbouring successful Fox Valley development.

This is part of a £24.1million mega Stocksbridge Town Deal project – the investment was approved by the Department for Levelling Up Housing and Communities in December 2022.

The master plan for the town also includes an attractive new Town Square and car parking as well as major improvements to the currently rundown precinct area with new shopfronts and paving.

In a statement sent to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Ian Sanderson, the Town Deal Board Lead for Stocksbridge 519, said: “We want to create something that will be a real game changer for Stocksbridge, and we believe we have the design and concept for the building which clearly shows the ambition that we all have for the town.

“The building not only looks fantastic but is going to bring new activity, uses and investment to a part of our town centre which so badly needs regenerating and upgrading.

“The new hub will be at the heart of the newly regenerated Manchester Road, underpinning the wider investment in the area which is needed.”

The planning application for Stocksbridge 519 will be followed later in the spring with further applications for the new Town Square, car parking improvements, landscaping and shop front enhancements to the precinct area.

The application can be found in the planning portal under 23/04037/FUL.

If approved, work could start in spring or summer of this year.