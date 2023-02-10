Plans for new warehouse off Dearne Valley Parkway as part of Gateway 36 scheme

Plans have been lodged to build a new warehouse off the Dearne Valley Parkway, as part of the Gateway 36 development.

The first phase of the development is currently under construction, adjacent to the existing Shortwood Business Park.

Outline permission was granted for the scheme in 2020, and the proposed reserved matters application is for the creation of 112,896.4 sqm (138,815 sqft) for business and industrial floor space.

Applicants Harworth Group say in planning documents that although specific occupiers are not known at present, the layout has been “designed toaccommodate for operational requirements of the typical occupier of units of this type”.

Planning documents add that the development will 'build on the success of Gateway 36', and 'provide additional job opportunities'.

They add: “The development has dedicated car parks and service yard and have been designed to have a service yard depth of 50m which is an institutional standard, enabling a full HGV spin and safely manoeuvre through the yard to the service doors within the service yard.

“The development will be accessed off a newly formed adopted road off the existing roundabout to the north of the site.

“Although the units are speculative at present, the location of any plant will be carefully considered and where necessary noise mitigation measures will be implemented.”

The developers also propose to supplement an area of woodland to the south-east of the site with native tree species, in a bid to ‘reflect the character of the wider landscape,’ increase woodland habitat and create ‘several wildlife corridors across the site’.

The full plans can be viewed on BMBC’s website.