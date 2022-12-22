Plans for a new takeaway in a South Yorkshire village will not be going ahead, after plans were refused by Rotherham Council’s planning board.

An application was lodged to demolish an annex, which was previously used as a GP surgery, and build a new two storey dwelling to be used as a takeaway serving baked potatoes and sundries at Aughton Road, Swallownest.

The current property would remain, with a new property erected within its shared space, state planning documents.

The applicants state that a new two bedroom apartment will be added to the rear of the new shop, with dedicated parking spaces.

However, the plans were refused, as planning officials stated a takeaway would “have an unacceptable impact on residential amenity of neighbouring properties, due to the comings and goings of customers and increased non residential activity, would not be complementary to the residential nature and function of the area.”