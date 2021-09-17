Plans for new micro bar approved

Bosses at Deer Park Farm Retail Village in Thrybergh have been granted a variation of their license to alcohol from 10am to 9pm, Monday to Saturday and 11pm to 9pm, on Sundays, at a new micro bar on the site.

Planning documents show that the new micro bar would be built in an existing retail unit, alongside the tea rooms, shops, deli,and antiques emporium.

Mark Rose, a director at Deer Park Farm, told a licensing meeting on September 6 that the micro bar could create eight new jobs, and that he had not received any complaints related to alcohol served in the tea rooms in seven years.

The site of the new micro bar.

Mr Rose added that the plans are “overwhelmingly supported by Thrybergh residents and beyond”, adding that the bar would compliment the existing offer.

Three residents attended the meeting to lodge objections, mainly based on noise from the site.

Mr Rose said that a noise assessment undertaken by an external company was undertaken on a Friday – the business’ busiest day – found that any noise was “overwhelmingly” drowned out by traffic on Doncaster Road.