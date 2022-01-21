The houses with undercroft parking will be built on vacant land which rises above 19-41 Walkley Lane, a main road connecting Hillsborough and Walkley.

Councillors voted 8-4 in favour after being reminded by officers of the ‘tilted balance’ which comes into force because the Local Plan is out of date.

Four houses can be built on a plot of land in a busy Sheffield neighbourhood after councillors approved the plans.

This means housing should be approved, unless it would cause adverse impacts which significantly outweigh the benefits.

There were 25 objections from residents, including Diane Harris who told the meeting that the ‘poorly conceived’ houses would only be 15 metres from existing flats.

She said: “The impact will be more significant on the future residents as there will be severe privacy issues being overlooked by the residents of the existing flats looking down

“The new properties will have overshadowed gardens and dark rooms from a lack of natural light because of the higher existing block. Their outlook will be on to a stark, ugly and imposing retaining wall.

“Residents recognise this site needs to change and we understand the need to meet housing targets but we urge you to reject the development in its current form.

“Holdfast for a properly thought out design that complements our neighbourhood rather than the poor quality solution which will have a negative impact on the area, its future and existing residents.”