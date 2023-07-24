Plans to build 96 new homes on a former coal mining site in Rotherham have been approved – despite 170 objections to it.

Rotherham Council’s planning committee debated the proposal which will see the erection of almost a hundred new houses in Waverley, Rotherham.

The site, located within the central part of the wider Highfield Commercial site, which forms part of the wider Waverley New Community, is 2.2ha and has a long history of “ industrial activity dating back over 200 years”.

A report to the committee said the developer proposes to build 48 three-storey properties, 29 properties two and three-storeys and 19 two-storey properties. The plans include 49 two-bedroom, 43 three-bedroom and four four-bedroom properties.

Rotherham Town Hall.

The document also shows that a minimum of 32 of the 96 new homes are required to be affordable houses.

However, it has been agreed that only 18 affordable housing units would be delivered and a commuted sum would be given in lieu of onsite delivery of 14 affordable housing units. The said sum is approximately £1million.

Residents of the area submitted 170 letters to object to the development.

The planning board heard that a neighbour who was unable to attend had “grave concerns” over the plans to add more homes to the area as it would “further strain the already struggling local amenities”.

The main issue with the proposal, residents claimed, was “the lack of community facilities at Waverley – shops, cafes, GP surgery, a community centre that have been promised for many years”.

Among other concerns raised included questions over the quality of the site itself particularly whether it was fit for developing new homes on it, overcrowded schools, inadequate bus links on the estate and the lack of green spaces for children to play on.