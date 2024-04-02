Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Applicant PFPI Developments hope to build 10, two-storey homes on land to the rear of Coxbench House on Doncaster Road, Darfield.

The application is at outline stage, so full details are expected at a later date.

A report to Barnsley Council said that the site will ‘provide good quality housing which integrates well within the established residential environment of Darfield’.

The applicant says the development will be made up of family homes, to meet local housing need, and will ‘enable more people to support existing local shops and services within Darfield’.

The development would provide two-storey homes split into two groups of five.

The application adds: “This proposal will offer a quality development, contributing to a mix of housing stock within the vicinity in a manner that would complement and enhance the character and setting of the local area.”