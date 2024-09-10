Plans for new extensions on community centre in Sheffield attract ‘high amount of interest’

A new plan to put a pair of extensions on a community centre and a place of worship in Sheffield has attracted a lot of interest in the area.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee will next week (September 17) discuss the proposal of erecting two new extensions on Firth Park Cultural Centre on Bevercotes Road.

The site of Firth Park Cultural Centre is on the site of a former two-storey block of 10 garages, which was converted to form a community centre and opened back in 2020.

A planning document stated: “This was to provide activities for the elderly, a homework club for children, a women’s computer club and a forum for monthly interfaith meetings, with prayer facilities available for both male and female users of the building.

“Although not specifically stated, included within the range of activities carried out on-site, evidence presented by the applicant and representations indicate that the centre is also being used on occasion as a place of worship for prayers (Mosque).”

The document added the main site covers an area of approximately 565 square metres with a car parking courtyard to the rear for 12 cars that is accessed along a narrow and shared driveway along the western side of 158 Firth Park Crescent.

The current plan is to build two, single-storey rear extensions to the cultural centre and to accommodate them, the number of parking spaces within the parking court would be reduced from 12 to four – two of those being disabled bays.

Officers said the application had “attracted a high amount of interest with 28 letters of support and four letters of objection” as well as two petitions – one supporting it with 147 signatories and the other one objecting to it with 43 signatures.

Those objecting to it (the four letters submitted) raised issues with parking, noise and the use of the building.

Those supporting the development highlighted the positive influence of the centre in the area.

Sheffield Council’s planning committee will debate whether to give the go-ahead at 2pm on Tuesday (September 17) at Sheffield Town Hall.