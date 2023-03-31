Plans for new car park with more than 100 spaces off Sheffield’s Ecclesall Road

Developers are planning to turn a brownfield site earmarked for a build-to-rent scheme into a temporary car park while they wait for redevelopment.

Grainger Residential Limited, with agents Scott Hobbs Planning, asked Sheffield Council for permission to use the vacant land at the site on Summerfield Street, off Ecclesall Road near the city centre, as a temporary car park.

If approved, it would comprise 102 spaces, including 11 disabled bays.

Scott Hobbs Planning, on behalf of Grainger Residential, said: “The proposed temporary car park in this vacant brownfield land will improve security whilst the applicant seeks to obtain planning permission for a build-to-rent development at the site.”

The car park would operate for two years before the build-to-rent development is built.

Discussions are currently taking place to build a big block of mixed accommodation for students and non-students.

No members of the public have commented on the plans so far.