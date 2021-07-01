Plans for new block of apartments near Sheffield's Botanical Gardens

The plans are for a total of eight apartments at 15-17 Brocco Bank, near Botanical Gardens, with new vehicle access to form a subterranean car park, cycle storage space, electric car charging points, shared gardens and trees and hedge planting.

If approved by the council’s planning and highways committee, there will be two lots of two bedroom apartments and six lots of three bedroom apartments.

A large residential building currently sits on the site comprising 12 small studios and was previously a pair of semi-detached houses dating back to the 1880s.

The road situated close to the Botanical Gardens.

A council officer recommended planning permission is granted with conditions.

They said: “The pursuit of sustainable development is the overriding aim of national planning policy, and this site is within the main urban area, with the proposal being at an appropriate density.

“The proposal features a wide range of sustainable features, including green roof, SUD’s, Solar PV, air source heat pumps, high levels of thermal insulation to the building, and electric car charging points.

“The design of the proposal has been amended to show a building of appropriate scale and massing, featuring high quality materials within a well fenestrated building featuring appropriate hierarchy, traditional bays and finer detailing.

“In addition, large stores are proposed for each unit providing ample secure cycle parking.

“The proposal will not impact on the amenity and living conditions of existing adjoining in terms of overlooking or overbearing with a good level of amenity afforded to future residents.”

But there were 29 objections to the plans including from Endcliffe Corner Community Organisation and councillor Brian Holmshaw, on behalf of the Broomhill and Sharrow Vale Green Party.

Concerns raised included that it would be an unnecessary demolition, an overdevelopment, not in keeping with the area, cause highway safety issues, increase noise and air pollution and that the homes should be more affordable.