Caterers have submitted plans for a new bakery with two apartments above it in the popular Little Kelham neighbourhood.

Rebecca Crofts of Nourriture Bespoke, with Neepsend based agents 93ft, asked Sheffield Council for permission to build a five-storey block with a bakery on the ground floor with customer seating and two apartments above it at 1 Bakers Yard.

In a statement provided with the plans, 93ft said: “The proposal for a small bakery respects the character of the surrounding area, with sensitive consideration to the immediate neighbours to create a valuable community asset.”

The site has been vacant since it was constructed and it is surrounded by homes, bars, restaurants, offices and shops in the Kelham Island Industrial Conservation area.

Proposed opening hours are 8am until 5pm, Monday to Saturday, and 9am until 3pm on Sundays.