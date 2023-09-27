News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Plans for new Bakers Yard bakery in Sheffield’s Little Kelham

Caterers have submitted plans for a new bakery with two apartments above it in the popular Little Kelham neighbourhood.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 10:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rebecca Crofts of Nourriture Bespoke, with Neepsend based agents 93ft, asked Sheffield Council for permission to build a five-storey block with a bakery on the ground floor with customer seating and two apartments above it at 1 Bakers Yard.

In a statement provided with the plans, 93ft said: “The proposal for a small bakery respects the character of the surrounding area, with sensitive consideration to the immediate neighbours to create a valuable community asset.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site has been vacant since it was constructed and it is surrounded by homes, bars, restaurants, offices and shops in the Kelham Island Industrial Conservation area.

Proposed opening hours are 8am until 5pm, Monday to Saturday, and 9am until 3pm on Sundays.

To read the plans in full or comment, visit the council’s online planning portal.

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield Council