Improvements to Skye Edge green space include boundaries preventing access by 4X4s, making it more attractive and welcoming, new signs and a mud-free loop around the playing field that would be walkable in all weathers, with a viewpoint just off the path.
Nearly 100 people responded to a consultation on the plans this time last year and of those, only 17 per cent said they felt Skye Edge fields was a safe place and only 12 per cent felt it was welcoming. Most people who responded, 81 per cent, said it was not well maintained.
A report by council officers said: “Skye Edge is in a poor state of repair. The site does not meet minimum standards and suffers from significant antisocial behaviour with persistent problems with 4×4 vehicles accessing the site, fly tipping and fire starting.
“Most of the paths have significant encroachment by the adjacent turf and have been patch repaired over many years. Increasing the use of Skye Edge by the local community has great potential for improving public health.”
Recently, the council’s strategy and resources committee approved a budget increase for the project of £31,000 because costs had risen due to delays. Now, the new total cost is estimated to be £196,600. The project is part of a wider parks and countryside services scheme using public health funding to improve sites across the city in the hope it will benefit health and wellbeing.