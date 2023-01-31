Sheffield Council has increased its budget to revamp fields plagued by fly tipping, arson, motorbikes and other anti-social behaviour.​​​​​​​

Improvements to Skye Edge green space include boundaries preventing access by 4X4s, making it more attractive and welcoming, new signs and a mud-free loop around the playing field that would be walkable in all weathers, with a viewpoint just off the path.

Nearly 100 people responded to a consultation on the plans this time last year and of those, only 17 per cent said they felt Skye Edge fields was a safe place and only 12 per cent felt it was welcoming. Most people who responded, 81 per cent, said it was not well maintained.

A report by council officers said: “Skye Edge is in a poor state of repair. The site does not meet minimum standards and suffers from significant antisocial behaviour with persistent problems with 4×4 vehicles accessing the site, fly tipping and fire starting.

“Most of the paths have significant encroachment by the adjacent turf and have been patch repaired over many years. Increasing the use of Skye Edge by the local community has great potential for improving public health.”