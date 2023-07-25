Plans for more than a hundred new homes near school in Barnsley approved

An application to build more than a hundred homes near a school in Barnsley has been approved.

Barnsley Council’s planning regulatory board heard that the applicant, Redmile Homes, was proposing the erection of 106 homes on a piece of land off Goldthorpe Road, Goldthorpe, north of Dearne Academy.

The proposed development includes 36 two-bed, 55 three-bed (six of which would be bungalows) and 15 four-bed residential dwellings.

A supporting document shows that six properties will be allocated for affordable housing and the remaining five the developer will pay a commuted sum as per an s106 agreement.

The land north of Dearne Academy will be the home for more than a hundred new residential properties.

Two letters of objection had been received prior to the meeting from neighbours having issues with the extra traffic the development would bring to the area and concerns over a resident’s land that could be “utilised” by the developer.

Redmile Homes, as agreed, will have to contribute to the education and sustainable transport – as well as to the affordable housing requirements – in the area and will be obliged to pay almost £800,000.

Councillors in the planning committee were happy with the proposal, welcoming that some bungalows and affordable housing will also be built on the site.