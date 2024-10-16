Plans for more than 200 homes at former colliery to be rubber-stamped
Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council approved Gleeson Homes’ outline plans for 221 homes on land off Wakefield Road in 2018.
For the scheme to go ahead, the council now needs to approve the developer’s more detailed plans for the site, which is bordered to the south by the Stagecoach bus depot.
The site was home to East Gawber Hall Colliery, which was in operation until the First World War, and remediation works have since been undertaken.
Dedicated parking will be provided for each home, and the site will include public open space and a play areas.
Access to the development is proposed via a new priority junction on Wakefield Road, with additional private drives for five properties.
A footpath along a former railway link will connect the site to the surrounding area.
A report by the council’s planning officer says that the site ‘could potentially be at risk from mining legacy issues such as ground instability or fugitive gas migration’, and concerns were raised by the Coal Authority.
However, the concerns were later withdrawn following further information and remediation works.
If approved, Gleeson will be required to pay £1.1m for primary and secondary school capacity, and provide 22 affordable homes.
The developer will also pay £206,500 towards off-site green space, and £109,200 towards heritage assets.
Two letters of objection have been lodged raising concerns about potential loss of light and outlook for neighbouring properties, the distribution of affordable housing, and potential disruption during construction.
One resident added that ‘wheelie bins should be in discreet locations/bin stores’.
The plans are recommended for approval at BMBC’s next planning board meeting on October 22.
