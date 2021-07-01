Plans for huge new housing scheme in Sheffield set to be approved

The plans are for a total of 77 new homes with car parking, associated highways infrastructure and landscaping on a 3.1 hectares piece of land between Birley Moor Avenue and Birley Lane.

Of the total, there would be 41 two-storey houses and 36 apartments over two four-storey blocks and a three-storey block.

The site is mainly open grassland, with a series of pedestrian routes and a redundant carriageway and sits within a residential area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City centre.

A council officer recommended the plans be approved at a meeting of the planning and highways committee next week.

They said: “The redevelopment of this site is welcomed and it will make a significant contribution to the council’s five year housing supply.

“Following extensive pre-application discussions, it is considered that the proposal represents a well-considered scheme which responds well to the site context…

“Any minor negative aspects of the proposals as detailed…are outweighed in the planning balance by the wider public benefits which in this case is the significant contribution of affordable housing and the redevelopment of the site with a high quality sustainable development.”

The plans relate to a decision by the cabinet in 2002 to approve the clearance of all 809 houses on the estates of Scowerdons, Weaklands and Newstead following consultation with residents.

It is phase three of the wider Newstead masterplan to develop land on this site to deliver “multi-generational housing accommodation, replenishing much needed housing stock, in the form of general needs housing and old people’s independent living accommodation”.

There was a total of 11 letters of objection from 10 households. Objectors’ concerns included loss of privacy, it being not in keeping with the surrounding area, loss of green space, noise and disruption from construction, parking and increase in air and noise pollution.

Birley councillors Denise Fox, Bryan Lodge and Karen McGowan also objected.

They said the topography of the site does not lend itself to three and four storey flats at the the highest point of the site.