Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new plan would see a historic building near Sheffield’s Victoria Quays converted into almost 30 new residential apartments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers will have to make a decision on a proposal that would see “The Straddle” – a historic canalside Grade II-listed landmark and former grain warehouse (now offices) originally built in c. 1895 – to be the new home of 27 apartments.

The building is now empty, the office-use is “no longer relevant” due to the changes in working habits since Covid, and the landlord has not been able to find new tenants, a report says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant said: “In order to bring these buildings back in use, and provide much-needed housing, we are proposing to change The Straddle into a residential building, with 27 apartments and associated facilities.

A new plan would see a historic building near Sheffield’s Victoria Quays to be converted into almost 30 new residential apartments.

“This conversion will be achieved through completely removable studwalling, allowing the building to have flexibility in the future.

“The apartments are proposed to range from one-bed studios to three-bed family apartments.”

The plan also includes one bicycle storage facility per apartment and eight parking spaces (including one electric vehicle charging point).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By January 21, there is but one comment on the planning portal with regards to this proposal and that is a supporting one.

A person living close to the building welcomes that “we’ll have more people living at the Quays” and they hope this will improve overall security and sense of community as the building has been a target for “squatters”.

However, this person also added they have concerns around parking.

Planning officers will have to make a decision by March 25.