Plans for historic Victoria Quays building ‘The Straddle’ to be converted into apartments
Sheffield City Council’s planning officers will have to make a decision on a proposal that would see “The Straddle” – a historic canalside Grade II-listed landmark and former grain warehouse (now offices) originally built in c. 1895 – to be the new home of 27 apartments.
The building is now empty, the office-use is “no longer relevant” due to the changes in working habits since Covid, and the landlord has not been able to find new tenants, a report says.
The applicant said: “In order to bring these buildings back in use, and provide much-needed housing, we are proposing to change The Straddle into a residential building, with 27 apartments and associated facilities.
“This conversion will be achieved through completely removable studwalling, allowing the building to have flexibility in the future.
“The apartments are proposed to range from one-bed studios to three-bed family apartments.”
The plan also includes one bicycle storage facility per apartment and eight parking spaces (including one electric vehicle charging point).
By January 21, there is but one comment on the planning portal with regards to this proposal and that is a supporting one.
A person living close to the building welcomes that “we’ll have more people living at the Quays” and they hope this will improve overall security and sense of community as the building has been a target for “squatters”.
However, this person also added they have concerns around parking.
Planning officers will have to make a decision by March 25.
