Plans for former Sheffield children’s home to be turned into house shared by 14 people

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 29th Apr 2025, 11:30 BST
Plans have been submitted for former children’s home to be turned into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Sheffield.

The now vacant, two-storey dwelling on Morland Drive, Gleadless Valley, used to be a residential care home for children but the building could be brought back into use if Sheffield City Council’s planning department approve a new plan.

The house had 13 rooms for children but the proposal is to create a HMO for 14 individuals (14 bedrooms) with four en-suite bathrooms, shared bathroom facilities, and a spacious kitchen/living/dining area.

A planning document uploaded onto the council’s website says: “The expansive rear yard will be fitted with five parking spaces, a bike enclosure with a capacity for 14 bikes, and a new waste management area to accommodate the needs of the residents.”

A former children’s home is proposed to be turned into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Sheffield.

The size of the rooms vary between 7m2 and 12m2.

As of April 29, the proposal has received two representations from people living close to the property, both objecting to the plans.

The objectors raised concerns about, among other things, noise, anti-social behavior and parking.

Council officers set a determination deadline to June 19.

