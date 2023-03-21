Plans for dozen new apartments approved at Sheffield wildlife haven despite concerns

Sheffield Council rubber stamped plans for 13 new apartments despite concerns about parking and wildlife.

The planning committee voted eight for, two against on the four storey development at land behind 6 Moor Oaks Road, Broomhill.

Apartments will consist of eight one bed, three two bed and two three bed homes and there will be 11 car parking spaces.

In a report published ahead of the meeting, council officers recommended approval of the plans.

They said: “The proposal will make a small but valuable contribution to the city’s housing supply and this is a significant consideration when considering the scheme overall.

“The net loss of biodiversity on the site is unfortunate and it is accepted that there is insufficient scope within the scheme to mitigate on site. However, it is considered that an off-site contribution to habitats within the locality represents a reasonable approach that has been employed elsewhere by the council.

“In conclusion it is considered that the limited harm represented by the loss of low quality ‘woodland’ and the failure to comply absolutely with BBEST Neighbourhood Plan policy with regard to unit type numbers within the scheme does not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the provision of housing represented by the proposal.”

In total, 34 people objected and two wrote letters of support.

Objectors included councillors Angela Argenzio and Brian Holmshaw.

Concerns were raised about a lack of affordable housing, there being not enough parking, it being out of character with the area and the impact on the foxes, insects and other wildlife spotted there.