Plans for dementia-friendly cafe in Sheffield park are unveiled

Plans to open a dementia cafe in a Sheffield park will go on display at two consultations this month.

Hillsborough park’s listed Coach House is set to be transformed into a dementia-friendly older people’s centre and cafe.

The abandoned coach house, last used as a munitions store during the Second World War, could be open for use by the whole community by the end of 2020.

Age UK Sheffield, which has been awarded £50,0000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund to develop the proposals, are inviting people to see the plans and give their opinion.

The events are at Hillsborough Trinity Methodist Church, Middlewood Road, from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, April 24 and Hillsborough Park bowling pavilion, from 9.30am to 11am, on Saturday, April 27.

Steve Chu, chief executive of Age UK Sheffield, said: “We are very excited about these plans and the huge difference they could make, not only to people with dementia and their families, but to the wider Hillsborough community.

“We are looking at improving local facilities with new toilets, space for community groups and a new café, whilst the possiblility of hosting evenings, clubs and even weddings is also being discussed.

Age UK Sheffield says it will apply for a full National Lottery Grant later this year. A fundraising campaign is already under way.

The centre, behind Hillsborough Library and adjoining the park’s attractive walled garden, could host activities such as singing and dancing, as well as classroom-based activities and educational classes.

The community cafe would be open to thousands of park visitors, including dog walkers, families and runners.

It aims to provide local employment and volunteering opportunities in the Hillsborough area, while introducing people to the walled garden and other heritage within the park.

There is currently no dedicated older people’s activity centre in Sheffield. Age UK Sheffield is particularly interested in developing concepts such as a “Nana’s Cafe”, where lonely older people are brought together to cook for other people.

A survey, at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/M3QWV7F can also be filled in online.

A paper version of the feedback form is available at Hillsborough Leisure Centre, Hillsborough Library and Fairlawns Medical Centre.