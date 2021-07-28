Plans for apartments at former Sheffield nursery granted despite objections over traffic

Councillors have approved outline plans for up to 10 apartments at the former Daisy Chain nursery on Langsett Road at Oughtibridge.

There were 46 objections, including local councillor Julie Grocutt and Bradfield Parish Council, to an initial consultation and a further consultation prompted 19 more complaints.

Residents said the apartments would overlook neighbouring properties and mean a loss of privacy, would be an overdevelopment and add to existing traffic and parking problems on a one-way system.

The nursery.

Derek Beetlestone, whose wife Debbie used to run the nursery, told the planning board up to 30 parents would previously drive to the site drop off and pick up when it was a nursery.

He added: “Traffic will actually be reduced. I believe it’s a brownfield site, previously commercial, and in line with national policy, brownfield should be considered prime for redevelopment to reduce pressure on the green belt.”

Councillors were concerned about the entrance to the site and traffic but approved the plans.

Coun Richard Williams said. “Outline applications are always difficult and the bottom line is this is actually an application for 10 apartments because I’m sure that’s what they’re thinking about, otherwise they wouldn’t be asking for up to 10.

“I feel that with the apartments, parking and visitors it’s really squeezing so I have some real reservations.”

Coun Peter Price was fully in favour and said he didn’t understand the concern about traffic.

“The site is big enough easily to accommodate up to 10 apartments and there’s a large block of flats less than 100 yards away so I don’t understand how this differs from that.

“And the concerns about backing out of the site – there are traffic lights at the end so there’s always a gap. I back out of my drive all the time and I don’t have lights stopping traffic for me.”