Plans for almost a hundred new homes with a play area in Sheffield to be debated

A proposal for almost a hundred homes with a play area in Sheffield will be discussed at a planning meeting.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s planning committee will decide whether to approve the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of 92 homes on land between Hollin Busk Road, Broomfield Grove and Broomfield Lane.

The site is a “series of fields” extending 4.84ha near Stocksbridge and north of the Stocksbridge Cricket Club.

An outline permission – basically the general principles of the proposal – was granted and it gave full approval for the means of access, showing the proposed development to be served by two vehicular access points. One is taken from Hollin Busk Road and another access point is taken from Broomfield Lane.

A document noted: “The current application seeks approval for these reserved matters, these being the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the development. The principle of residential development on the site has been determined through the granting of the outline permission and is not for debate again here.”

The document uploaded on the council’s website added that the development is for a mixture of detached and semi-detached dwellings with a few terraced runs of three dwellings interspersed within the development.

The properties would largely be two storeys (and three-four beds with a couple of two- and five-bed properties) and a pair of bungalows are also being proposed. Nine of the dwellings would be affordable housing.

During the consultation, 19 people living close to the site objected to the plans.

They raised issues with overdevelopment, parking, traffic, and impact on the area and the existing infrastructure, among others.

The proposal will be discussed at 2pm next Tuesday (January 14) at Sheffield Town Hall.