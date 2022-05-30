Plans for almost 250 homes lodged in Royston, Barnsley

The MU5 masterplan framework which includes the land, was adopted by Barnsley Council in July 2021.

The framework provided guidance for future planning decisions.

Bellway’s proposals include a new priority junction off Lee Lane, 270m west of the roundabout serving the Barratt development.

Bellway Homes has lodged plans to build 249 homes on land off Lee Lane in Royston.

The development will be made up of seven two beds; 95 three beds; and 147 four bed homes.

All homes will be provided with two parking spaces, and cycle storage will be provided within detached and integral garages.

Planning documents state that a consultation website ran from February 28 until March 4, to allow visitors to provide feedback.

“No responses were recieved from local residents during the consultation period,” state the documents.

Documents add: “A range of housetypes are proposed across the Bellway range including semi and detached housing, which will meet local need in Royston and across the borough.

“The higher proportion of detached three and four bed houses proposed is justified by the evidence within the Barnsley strategic housing market assessment, which advises there is an ongoing need for all types and sizes of dwellings, with the strongest need for three bedroom houses for this sub-area.”

An ecological impact assessment “confirmed the absence” of great crested newts in the ponds local to the site, which is considered to be of “low ecological value”.

A transport assessment concludes that “safe and satisfactory access to the development is site is provided for both pedestrians and cyclists.

“Modelling analysis undertaken demonstrates that the proposed Lee Lane site access junction is predicted to operate comfortably within desirable practical capacity and all movements experience negligible queuing.”

The developer also proposes to contribute £1M towards improvements at the junction of Lee Lane and Shaw Lane, and a further £395,313 is proposed towards to Royston relief road under S106 contributions.