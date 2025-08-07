Plans for affordable housing and improved sports and community facilities next to Sheffield school refused
The development aimed to deliver up to 33 affordable homes—ranging from one to four bedrooms—along with new community and sports amenities on a site off Beighton Road in Hackenthorpe. However, the plans were turned down due to several concerns, including the loss of playing fields and what was deemed inappropriate and inadequate replacement facilities.
In their decision notice, planning officers also highlighted a lack of key information regarding traffic impact. This included insufficient detail on estimated traffic generation, modal split, junction capacity, and dedicated off-street parking for users of the proposed facilities.
A report stated that these omissions led officers to believe the development “could have an unacceptable impact on highway safety, and the residual cumulative impacts on the road network could be severe, taking into account all reasonable future scenarios”.
The scheme was intended to benefit the local economy, enhance environmental well-being, and strengthen the community. It also sought to transform the underused site by tackling issues like trespassing, anti-social behaviour, and fly-tipping.
Plans included working with local agencies to protect wildlife and promote healthier lifestyles, with proposals for a leisure centre, EV charging points, and associated parking.
Despite these intentions, the application drew significant local opposition. A total of 32 letters of objection were submitted by nearby residents, citing concerns over traffic, noise, light pollution, loss of green space, and flood risk, among other issues.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.