Plans for 550 extra burial spots on green land near Wath Cemetery proposed

A plan to extend Wath Cemetery with hundreds of extra burial spots on a grassed area of open space has been put forward.

Rotherham Council’s planning committee will next week (October 12) hear that 550 new burial spots could be created on an L-shaped site (0.4ha) on Cemetery Road in Wath.

A document says that the expansion is proposed “due to the existing cemetery nearing capacity”.

It adds: “The application will use the existing internal access road to the west of the extension. The proposed access will have a turning head within the site and will be tarmac to match the existing access road.

“There is no change in the amount of parking provision provided. The proposed development is not expected to generate a need for increased parking.”

Seven letters of objection have been received by the committee.

Among the main issues raised were the new trees, described as creating more of a maintenance burden, concerns over clogged drains, and traffic.