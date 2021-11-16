Plans for 24 hour Amazon collection and return hub at Sheffield Co-operative supermarket

The Amazon Hub Locker, which was already installed outside the shop, is an automated, self-service kiosk where customers can conveniently pick-up or return their Amazon parcels at a time that suits them rather than having to wait for goods to be delivered to their home or place of work.

It is accessible to customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week outside the the Co-op on 229 Derbyshire Lane, Norton Lees – which opened in December 2019.

The locker was made in stainless steel and finished in Amazon orange.

The Co-operative on Derbyshire Lane, Norton Lees, which has asked Sheffield Council for planning permission for a 24 hour Amazon collection and return hub locker that it has already installed. Credit: Google Maps.

In a statement provided with the planning application, a spokesperson for the Co-op said: “The proposals allow goods for different customers to be delivered to one location which is a direct benefit in reducing vehicle congestion on the highway network.

“The proposals are intended to meet local needs and it is expected most customers would walk or cycle to the locker or link their trip with a visit to the Co-op limiting the number of trips on the highway network.

“Nonetheless, the proposals are modest in scale meaning any car trips generated by the proposals would not be significant to have a severe impact on the highway network.”

So far there are no comments from members of the public on the plans.