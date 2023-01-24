Plans for 230 new homes near Stairfoot Roundabout in Barnsley approved

A new scheme to build 230 homes near Stairfoot Roundabout has been approved, after previous plans were refused.

Applicant Harron Homes have been granted permission to build the development on land off Bleachcroft Way – behind the former B&Q building.

Outline permission for the scheme was granted in 2017, but a reserved matters application was refused in 2021 as BMBC said the plans did not include a broad mix of house size and type, and did not provide an “adequate internal road layout”.

However, the developer submitted a revised scheme, which was approved by the council’s planning board on January 24.

The proposals will see a series of long cul de sacs from a central looped internal highway, with central greenspace and a play area.

A small pocket park is proposed to the west of the site.

A total of 238 homes are proposed, made up of two to four bedroom properties, with 24 affordable homes.

The developer will provide £164,000 to remove the existing bus lane to allow three traffic lanes.

Although the developer will also pay BMBC more than £570,000 to fund 36 secondary school places, councillor Sarah Tattersall asked if surrounding primary schools could take the number of extra children projected.

BMBC’s planning officer told the meeting that primary school places could be catered for, after consulting the council’s education department.

Councillor Andrew Gillis said he was concerned about extra traffic generated from the development, and its effects on Stairfoot Roundabout.

A report to the planning board states that traffic impacts were assessed at outline stage, and £164,000 was secured for highway improvements.

