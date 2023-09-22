News you can trust since 1887
Plans for 215 new homes in Barnsley could be axed

A plan to create 215 new homes in Barnsley is recommended for refusal.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 12:40 BST
Barnsley Council’s planning committee will next week debate a proposal that would see 215 properties built on Shaw Lane, Carlton. The site is proposed to be on a 7.57-hectare area of land.

The proposal consists of the dwellings with associated car parking, garages, access, landscaping, open space and drainage provision.

The committee received 32 letters of objection from residents living nearby.

Their main issues with the development, a document states, include traffic, lack of bus services, loss of privacy and flooding.

A document shows that the officers’ recommendation is not to grant permission.

The planning committee will sit at 2pm next Tuesday (September 26).

