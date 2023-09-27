Plans for 19 new apartments in ‘ornate’ Sheffield High Street building

News you can trust since 1887
Developers have submitted plans for 19 new apartments in an “ornate” building on Sheffield’s High Street.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 11:27 BST
Able and Able, with agents Cadenza, submitted plans to Sheffield Council to transform an early 20th century stone building at 41-47 High Street into 19 new apartments across three floors.

If approved, the homes would be a mix of 17 one-bedroom and two two-bedroom apartments.

In a statement provided with the plans, Cadenza said: “Market advice is that the property currently suffers from historic lack of maintenance and under-utilisation and that a scheme of interior and exterior refurbishment is essential in order to bring it up to an appropriate standard. It is believed that for properties of this type, size and location the proposed scheme of refurbishments is the minimum appropriate scheme required.”

Cadenza said it was of an interesting architectural turn-of-the-19th century neoclassical style with ornate facades

To read the plans in full or comment, visit the council’s online planning portal.

