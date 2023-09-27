Plans for 19 new apartments in ‘ornate’ Sheffield High Street building

Able and Able, with agents Cadenza, submitted plans to Sheffield Council to transform an early 20th century stone building at 41-47 High Street into 19 new apartments across three floors.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

In a statement provided with the plans, Cadenza said: “Market advice is that the property currently suffers from historic lack of maintenance and under-utilisation and that a scheme of interior and exterior refurbishment is essential in order to bring it up to an appropriate standard. It is believed that for properties of this type, size and location the proposed scheme of refurbishments is the minimum appropriate scheme required.”