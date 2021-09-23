Plans for 15m high 5G mobile phone mast in Sheffield city centre refused

Hutchinson UK wanted to erect the 15m high 5G monopole and cabinets on Jessop Street near the junction with Eyre Street.

City centre councillor Ruth Mersereau objected, saying the poles and cabinets would block a footpath and cycleway.

She said: “This is an important active travel route and needs to be kept completely clear of obstructions. This is a shared use path that needs to accommodate both pedestrians and people on bikes simultaneously.

The proposed site of the mast.

“Can the poles and cabinets please be sited further along next to the Decathlon building itself, where there is plenty of space, and kept completely off the cyclepath and footpath.”

Planning officers agreed and refused the application. Their report said: “The proposal to put a pole and cabinets on a busy shared use pavement would impede cycle and pedestrian movement, especially for those with mobility problems or with pushchairs.

“It would compromise safety due to the narrowing of the shared cycle/pedestrian route that would occur.

“While it’s acknowledged that there is a desire to promote and support high quality communications networks through the growth of new and existing telecommunications systems, it also makes clear that masts should be sympathetically designed and sited

“The installation would form a prominent and obtrusive feature which would have an adverse effect on visual amenity and the conservation area.”