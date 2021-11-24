Plans for 14 new “eco-friendly” houses on disused land

GPF Stations, with agents G9 Design, applied for planning permission from Sheffield Council to build the housing development on land to the rear of 29 to 39 Heeley Green, on Denmark Road, Heeley.

G9 Design said, if approved, there will be three different types of homes: smaller three bed houses, larger houses with skylights and loft extensions and a three-storey block of four apartments.

In a statement provided with the application, G9 Design said: “During the design process, aligning with Sheffield’s ‘Green’ ethos was a huge priority.”

Land where 14 new homes are planned. The developers said they have been designed to be environmentally friendly.

They decided to have a “low emissions” based parking strategy by including parking for one and a half spaces, including an electrical vehicle charging port, for each home and shared cycle storage as well as garden space encasing the development in its “own green belt alongside the green belt”.

G9 added: “The design is very ecocentric in the sense that it has a lot of green space dispersed around the design, but also the incorporation of renewable materials and environmentally friendly types of construction means that there are less harsh implications to the site. As well as the use of red brick exterior to be in keeping with the context….

“Overall the design of the site has been carefully thought-out in conjunction with planners comments, as such the design has environmentally friendly design, with level access throughout the site. Therefore we believe it to be a well thought out, competent design.”

So far there no comments from members of the public on the plans.

