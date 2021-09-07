Plans for 115 new homes in Barnsley set for green light

The development, which will be south of Lee Lane if approved, includes a convenience store, and is south of the Barratt development of 166 homes that is currently under construction.

The new roundabout on Lee Lane is the proposed access site.

As the development is at outline stage, a more detailed application will be submitted if plans are approved by Barnsley Council’s planning committee at their next meeting on September 14.

The site plan.

Transport modelling as part of the larger Royston Masterplan, which was adopted in July, found that “traffic growth will result in the “Wells” junction in the centre of Royston going over capacity during peak hours.”

Proposals to mitigate the traffic include a relief road to divert traffic away from the centre of Royston, whoch is being “actively pursued”, with funding being saught from the Department for Transport.

A report to the commitee states that a scheme to upgrade the existing traffic signal equipment will be secured via a section 106 agreement.