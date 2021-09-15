Plans for 115 new homes in Barnsley given go ahead

The development, which will be south of Lee Lane, includes a convenience store, and is south of the Barratt development of 166 homes that is currently under construction.

The new roundabout on Lee Lane is the proposed access site.

A more detailed application will be submitted now that outline permission has been granted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site.

Transport modelling as part of the larger Royston Masterplan, which was adopted in July, found that “traffic growth will result in the “Wells” junction in the centre of Royston going over capacity during peak hours.”

Proposals to mitigate the traffic include a relief road to divert traffic away from the centre of Royston, which is being “actively pursued”, with funding being sought from the Department for Transport.

A report to the committee states that a scheme to upgrade the existing traffic signal equipment will be secured via a section 106 agreement.

Concerns were raised by councillors about flooding on the site during the board’s meeting on September 14, however Joe Jenkinson, head of planning, said that proper drainage systems could be installed, so any rainfall would be directed to attenuation basins.

Mr Jenkinson added that more detail regarding drainage would be expected at reserved matters stage.