Plans for a new development of 113 homes in Birdwell are set to be approved – despite resident’s objections.

Avant Homes hopes to build the properties on land off Hay Green Lane, but have been met with objections from residents.

The site was allocated for housing in the council’s local plan, and is currently home to a paddock and and disused allotments.

Eleven of the properties will be available for affordable rent, and the development will be made up of detached, semi-detached and terraceddwellings with accommodation over two and two and a half storeys.

A Section 106 agreement will see developers provide BMBC with £650,880 for school places at Birdwell Primary, Hoyland Common Primary School,Hoyland Springwood Primary, St Helen’s Catholic Primary, West Meadows Primary School and Kirk Balk Academy.

A further £209,747 will be provided for public open space, £89,615 for sustainable transport, a new zebra crossing, yellow lining and bollards at Junction of Sheffield Road and Hay Green Lane.

However, 31 objections have been lodged, with residents raising concerns regarding a potential increase in traffic; loss of privacy; increase in noise and air pollution; lack of school places and safety implications during construction.

BMBC’s highways have raised no objections to the proposal, and the officer report concludes: “Outline planning permission, including means of access, has already been granted and so the reserved matters under consideration as part of this proposal are layout, design, scale and landscaping.

“The application is also considered acceptable in relation to...design/appearance/layout, residential amenity, highways matters, biodiversity, drainage and archaeology and heritage.”